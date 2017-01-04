Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 2:40 pm

Soulja Boy Apologizes for 'Actions' After Chris Brown Feud

Soulja Boy is sending a message – he’s sorry about his actions and wants to make music with Chris Brown to move past their recent feud.

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently” Soulja Boy, 26, said in a video posted to Instagram. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown … To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s–t, I apologize. I’m back to the music.”

Earlier in the week, Soulja reportedly liked a photo of Chris‘ ex Karrueche Tran.

“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me,” Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter, with a longer rant about Chris. Chris later replied: “This s–t is beneath me.”

PSA

A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Chris Brown, Soulja Boy

