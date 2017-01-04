Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 2:37 pm

Taraji P. Henson Has No Idea What She's Talking About Mathematically In 'Hidden Figures'!

Taraji P. Henson plays physicist and mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in Hidden Figures, but that doesn’t mean she had to be mathematically gifted to score the role!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old actress revealed to Jimmy that she had no idea what she was talking about during the shooting of the flick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P. Henson

“I had to have a chalkboard put into my apartment where I was staying. It’s like choreography because I have to talk while I’m writing, and I don’t know what I’m writing. I really don’t,” Taraji joked. “I’m not wired mathematically, I failed, it was horrible. That’s when I knew I was an artist. It’s okay, math is not for everyone. It’s okay.”


Click inside to watch the rest of Taraji P. Henson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


