iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 12:53 pm

Tom Daley Wants A 'Diving Team' Of Kids With Fiance Dustin Lance Black!

Tom Daley has yet to officially tie the knot with his fiance Dustin Lance Black, but they’re already thinking about having kids!

While promoting his brand new book Tom’s Daily Plan, the 22-year-old Olympic diver opened up about about the possibility of having kids and planning their 2017 wedding.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Daley

“I’ve always been a ­family person so I’ve always wanted kids, and I know Lance does, too,” Tom expressed. “I don’t know how many — an army of kids, a whole diving team.”

“We’re in the planning ­stages at the moment and it is very exciting,” Tom added about their upcoming wedding. “But I’ve not been to a ­wedding since I was five so who knows what it will be like.”

Pictured: Tom promoting his book at BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (January 4) and signing copies of the book at Waterstones on Monday (January 2) in Bluewater, Kent.


10+ pictures inside of Tom Daley out and about promoting his book Tom’s Daily Plan
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Tom Daley

