Wed, 04 January 2017 at 1:12 pm

VIDEO: Connie Britton Confirms She's Returning for 'Nashville' Season 5 Full-Time

VIDEO: Connie Britton Confirms She's Returning for 'Nashville' Season 5 Full-Time

Connie Britton waves to the crowd while making an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The Nashville star confirmed that she will be appearing on the entire season of Nashville this season after reports surfaced that she may play a more limited role!

“I’m in. I’m in for the duration,” Connie told Ellen.

Connie also spoke about how the show was originally cancelled by ABC, but then picked up by CMT because of the fans. “I have seen in so many ways in my life the power that a unified voice can have. The fans were just not going to have it.”

Watch the Nashville trailer if you missed it! The show returns tomorrow at 9pm EST on CMT.

FYI: Connie is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Saint Laurent shoes, and Suzanne Kalan jewels.
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
