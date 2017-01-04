Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:59 am

VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute to Friend Carrie Fisher

VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute to Friend Carrie Fisher

Ellen DeGeneres took a moment to honor her friend and frequent Ellen Show guest Carrie Fisher after she tragically passed away over the holidays.

“I wanna say something about my friend, Carrie Fisher. I knew her for a long time she has been on the show many times and the last time was just a month ago. I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her,” Ellen said. She then showed a montage of fun moments between her and Carrie on the show over the years.

Watch below…
