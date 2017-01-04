Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 10:45 am

VIDEO: James Corden Pays Tribute to Late George Michael

VIDEO: James Corden Pays Tribute to Late George Michael

James Corden paid tribute to the late George Michael on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music, in a way, and I know so many of his fans feel the same,” James said in his tribute. “I can remember so many specific times in my life where I might have felt on my own, and George‘s music would feel like, you would listen to a song and he would reach his hand out and tell you that you weren’t on your own and that these feelings were not particular to you.”

He also revealed that George inspired Carpool Karaoke after he was the first guest in the car with him.

“We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael singing in a car,” James added. “It was the first time I’d ever sung in a car with anybody, and it’s become quite a big part of my life now, and he really inspired it.” 
Photos: Getty
