Wed, 04 January 2017 at 11:30 am

VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Nails His Denzel Washington Impression on 'Ellen'!

Jamie Foxx shows his sexy side while modeling his body on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

During the show, the 49-year-old actor brought a photo to show what he looked like six months ago.

“Six months ago I was in trouble. I was in dire straights…. You know how you think I’m gonna just work out….so I’m gonna eat a yak?” Jamie said. “Next thing you know, my belly got wrong. It got wrong.”

Later, Jamie showed off his Denzel Washington impression when showing his action movie face.

Jamie and Ellen also played the game Su’Move It, Move It. Click inside to watch!

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
