Wed, 04 January 2017 at 11:45 am

VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Makes Incredible Basketball Shot From Half Court!

VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Makes Incredible Basketball Shot From Half Court!

Justin Timberlake has got basketball skills!

The 35-year-old actor and entertainer was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and tried to shoot a basket from half court – and made it not only once, but twice!

“Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!!” Justin wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video below…

Click inside to watch another video of Justin making an amazing shot…

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke…

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

