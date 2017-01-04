VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Makes Incredible Basketball Shot From Half Court!

Justin Timberlake has got basketball skills!

The 35-year-old actor and entertainer was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and tried to shoot a basket from half court – and made it not only once, but twice!

“Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!!” Justin wrote on Instagram.

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

