Top Stories
Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 1:19 am

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Christmas Present From Kanye West

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Christmas Present From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just shared the beautiful Christmas present that her husband Kanye West made for her!

Much like her 36th birthday present, Kanye created a video montage filled with home videos of the couple and their children – three-year-old North and one-year-old Saint.

Kim took to her Twitter to share the priceless video, simply captioning it with a heart.

The video includes footage from the past year, including Kanye‘s concerts, the VMAs, and Saint learning to walk.

She later added on her Snapchat that Kanye actually made two versions of the adorable Christmas present and shared some additional clips.

Watch the entire video below…

Click inside to watch clips from the other version of the video…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here