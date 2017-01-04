VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Christmas Present From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just shared the beautiful Christmas present that her husband Kanye West made for her!

Much like her 36th birthday present, Kanye created a video montage filled with home videos of the couple and their children – three-year-old North and one-year-old Saint.

Kim took to her Twitter to share the priceless video, simply captioning it with a heart.

The video includes footage from the past year, including Kanye‘s concerts, the VMAs, and Saint learning to walk.

She later added on her Snapchat that Kanye actually made two versions of the adorable Christmas present and shared some additional clips.

Watch the entire video below…

Click inside to watch clips from the other version of the video…

