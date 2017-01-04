Wed, 04 January 2017 at 10:32 pm
VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Kisses a Parrot on Vacation in 'Paradise'!
Kylie Jenner is having the time of her life while on vacation!
The 19-year-old tv personality is currently soaking up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Tyga, his four-year-old son King, and BFF Jordyn Woods.
Kylie‘s been showing off her gorgeous oceanfront views, sexy bikini body, and other fun times on Instagram.
In one post, Kylie shares a cute video of herself kissing a parrot.
Photos: Instagram
