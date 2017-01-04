Top Stories
Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 10:32 pm

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Kisses a Parrot on Vacation in 'Paradise'!

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Kisses a Parrot on Vacation in 'Paradise'!

Kylie Jenner is having the time of her life while on vacation!

The 19-year-old tv personality is currently soaking up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Tyga, his four-year-old son King, and BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kylie‘s been showing off her gorgeous oceanfront views, sexy bikini body, and other fun times on Instagram.

In one post, Kylie shares a cute video of herself kissing a parrot.

Watch it below!

💋

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Click inside to see more pics from Kylie’s vacation…

new year who dis

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Feel Me?

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

PARADISE

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

