VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Kisses a Parrot on Vacation in 'Paradise'!

Kylie Jenner is having the time of her life while on vacation!

The 19-year-old tv personality is currently soaking up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Tyga, his four-year-old son King, and BFF Jordyn Woods.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Kylie‘s been showing off her gorgeous oceanfront views, sexy bikini body, and other fun times on Instagram.

In one post, Kylie shares a cute video of herself kissing a parrot.

Watch it below!

💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Click inside to see more pics from Kylie’s vacation…

new year who dis A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST