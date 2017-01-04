VIDEO: Megyn Kelly Gets Emotional While Announcing Fox News Departure

Megyn Kelly made her departure from Fox News official during the latest episode of The Kelly File.

The 46-year-old journalist and TV personality took the opportunity to open up about her decision to join NBC News.

“Finally tonight, a personal and professional note, from me to you. After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge,” Megyn began her message.

She added, “This was a tough decision for me, because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you, those who write me the lovely handwritten notes, asking about my kids, and even those who – very rarely – complain on Twitter about our coverage after our show, or a presidential debate.”

Megyn went on to say that her new venture will allow her to spend more time with her three children and then thanked everyone at FOX News for the opportunities.

See Megyn‘s entire announcement in the video below…