VIDEO: Nina Dobrev Did the Polar Plunge to Kick Off the New Year!

Nina Dobrev kicked off the new year in an unexpected way!

The 27-year-old actress was joined by a group of friends as they dove into a lake filled with freezing water for their annual Polar Bear Plunge!

Nina took to her Instagram to document the event, posting a cool slow motion video.

“Jumping into 2017 like… #PolarBearPlunge2016 ❄️2017,” she captioned the vid where she can be seen wearing a bikini top and gracfeully diving into the water.

Also pictured: Nina hitting the gym with a friend on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

