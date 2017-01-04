VIDEO: Nina Dobrev Did the Polar Plunge to Kick Off the New Year!

Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 3:49 pm

Nina Dobrev kicked off the new year in an unexpected way!

The 27-year-old actress was joined by a group of friends as they dove into a lake filled with freezing water for their annual Polar Bear Plunge!

Nina took to her Instagram to document the event, posting a cool slow motion video.

“Jumping into 2017 like… #PolarBearPlunge2016 ❄️2017,” she captioned the vid where she can be seen wearing a bikini top and gracfeully diving into the water.

Check out the footage below…

A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Also pictured: Nina hitting the gym with a friend on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.
