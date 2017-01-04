Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 1:48 pm

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey Proves She Can Make Anything Sound Exciting!

Oprah is well aware of her infamous yell of excitement, but can she make bad news sound exciting too?

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening (January 3) in New York City, the 62-year-old entertainer proved to host Stephen that she can even make unfortunate news sound great with her signature yell.

Oprah also promoted her brand new book “Food, Health and Happiness” and talked about her “bittersweet” final one-on-one interview with First Lady Michelle Obama from inside the White House.


Click inside to watch the rest of Oprah’s appearance on The Late Show…


Credit: Scott Kowalchyk
