Will Smith Gets Support From Jada Pinkett Smith At Variety Creative Impact Awards!
Will Smith is all smiles with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by his side at the 2016 Variety Creative Impact Awards luncheon!
The 48-year-old actor was in attendance to accept his Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award alongside Jack Black at the event held on Tuesday (January 3) in Palm Springs, Calif.
Will and Jada, 45, were also joined by his real-life Concussion subject, Dr. Bennet Omalu, and Concussion helmer and one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch Peter Landesman.
“He stole my soul from me. I came away from the film thinking Will Smith was me,” Omalu expressed during his speech (via Variety). “There is a holiness to truth. In stepping up he enlightened all of us.”
