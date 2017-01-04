Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 10:32 am

Will Smith Gets Support From Jada Pinkett Smith At Variety Creative Impact Awards!

Will Smith Gets Support From Jada Pinkett Smith At Variety Creative Impact Awards!

Will Smith is all smiles with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by his side at the 2016 Variety Creative Impact Awards luncheon!

The 48-year-old actor was in attendance to accept his Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award alongside Jack Black at the event held on Tuesday (January 3) in Palm Springs, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

Will and Jada, 45, were also joined by his real-life Concussion subject, Dr. Bennet Omalu, and Concussion helmer and one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch Peter Landesman.

“He stole my soul from me. I came away from the film thinking Will Smith was me,” Omalu expressed during his speech (via Variety). “There is a holiness to truth. In stepping up he enlightened all of us.”

30+ pictures inside of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the luncheon…
