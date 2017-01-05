Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 11:26 pm

Andrew Garfield Suits Up for the Premiere of 'Silence'

Andrew Garfield Suits Up for the Premiere of 'Silence'

Andrew Garifeld looks handsome as he attends the premiere of his latest film Silence on Thursday (January 5) at the Director’s Guild of America Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by the film’s director Martin Scorsese.

During a recent interview, Andrew shared a hilarious story about a time he got high off of pot brownies and ended up at Disneyland with then-girlfriend Emma Stone!

In case you missed it, Andrew is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Hacksaw Ridge.

The Golden Globes are set to air this Sunday (January 8) on NBC.

