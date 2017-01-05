Anna Kendrick Doesn't Think Actors Should Talk About Sexism: 'We're In Such Positions Of Privilege'

Anna Kendrick is all about talking about sexism, but she doesn’t necessarily believe that actors are the right people to tackle these social issues questions.

“It shouldn’t be the most important conversation about sexism – because no one really wants to f**king hear actors talk about this, because we’re in such positions of privilege,” the 31-year-old actress reveals in the latest issue of Glamour.

“I would love to hear more about sexism that exists in other fields and how we can address that – but we keep getting asked about it,” Anna added. “Well, it’s weird, isn’t it, because I feel like why would anybody want my ‘expert opinion’ on any of these topics? If you want to learn about intersectional feminism, read Roxanne Gay, don’t ask me, you know? I’m being asked to speak on these things when I’m trying to learn about them myself.”

Pictured: Anna spotted keeping it cool and casual while stopping by the Kate Somerville skin care center on Tuesday (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.