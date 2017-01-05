Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 2:51 am

Caitlyn Jenner Announces New Mac Campaign For 'All Race, All Age, All Sexes'

Caitlyn Jenner Announces New Mac Campaign For 'All Race, All Age, All Sexes'

Caitlyn Jenner has some new MAC products on the way!

The 67-year-old reality star showed off the new campaign image on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

“The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!! I’m excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017 #happynewyear #maccaitlynjenner,” she wrote.

Pictured: Caitlyn stops to fill up her car at the gas station on Tuesday (January 3) in Malibu, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Caitlyn Jenner out and about…
Just Jared on Facebook
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 01
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 02
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 03
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 04
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 05
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 06
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 07
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 08
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 09
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 10
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 11
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 12
caitlyn jenner gas station malibu 13

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here