Caitlyn Jenner Announces New Mac Campaign For 'All Race, All Age, All Sexes'

Caitlyn Jenner has some new MAC products on the way!

The 67-year-old reality star showed off the new campaign image on Instagram.

“The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!! I’m excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017 #happynewyear #maccaitlynjenner,” she wrote.

Pictured: Caitlyn stops to fill up her car at the gas station on Tuesday (January 3) in Malibu, Calif.

