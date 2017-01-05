Thu, 05 January 2017 at 4:27 pm
Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Honored in Private Service
- The family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are reportedly holding a private memorial today at their home in Beverly Hills – TMZ
- This is why Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna allegedly aren’t together anymore – Radar
- Girl Meets World isn’t the only teen show that’s been cancelled too early – Just Jared Jr
- The guy who owns Coachella is allegedly anti-gay – DListed
- Check out these throwback photos of Melania Trump – Hollywood Tuna
- Frank Ocean‘s mom doesn’t want Kim Burrell on his album anymore – Towleroad
- Louis Tomlinson‘s son’s mom Briana Jungwirth had her Instagram hacked – J-14
