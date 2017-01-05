Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 4:27 pm

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Honored in Private Service

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Honored in Private Service
  • The family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are reportedly holding a private memorial today at their home in Beverly Hills – TMZ
  • This is why Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna allegedly aren’t together anymore – Radar
  • Girl Meets World isn’t the only teen show that’s been cancelled too early – Just Jared Jr
  • The guy who owns Coachella is allegedly anti-gay – DListed
  • Check out these throwback photos of Melania TrumpHollywood Tuna
  • Frank Ocean‘s mom doesn’t want Kim Burrell on his album anymore – Towleroad
  • Louis Tomlinson‘s son’s mom Briana Jungwirth had her Instagram hacked – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here