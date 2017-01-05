Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Memorial Service Guests Include Meryl Streep & More

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Memorial Service Guests Include Meryl Streep & More

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are being remembered by friends and family at a private memorial service being held at their Beverly Hills compound right now on Thursday (February 5).

Among the guests at the service are Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd and her brother Todd Fisher.

Meryl Streep is at the service and she is reportedly delivering a eulogy to the late mother-daughter duo, who both passed away last week. She famously played Carrie in the semi-autobiographical film Postcards from the Edge.

Taylor Lautner, Billie‘s rumored boyfriend, was also seen arriving at the service. Out of respect for the family, we will not be posting photos of them during this time of mourning.

Ellen Barkin was also in attendance at the memorial.

Carrie and Debbie are set to be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday.
