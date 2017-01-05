Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 1:56 pm

'Charmed' Reboot in the Works at The CW!

'Charmed' Reboot in the Works at The CW!

A Charmed reboot is in the works!

THR notes that after a “prolonged negotiation,” The CW and Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman are teaming up to work on the new show.

The show will be a “reimagining of the original TV series set in 1976.” The show will be connected to the original Charmed, but it is not yet clear how.

Several years ago, CBS actually announced a Charmed reboot series, though nothing materialized.

Charmed ran from 1998-2006 and starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan.

Rose and Alyssa never supported the CBS reboot, and it’s unclear their position on this news.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alyssa Milano, Charmed, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Shannen Doherty, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here