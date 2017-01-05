'Charmed' Reboot in the Works at The CW!

A Charmed reboot is in the works!

THR notes that after a “prolonged negotiation,” The CW and Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman are teaming up to work on the new show.

The show will be a “reimagining of the original TV series set in 1976.” The show will be connected to the original Charmed, but it is not yet clear how.

Several years ago, CBS actually announced a Charmed reboot series, though nothing materialized.

Charmed ran from 1998-2006 and starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan.

Rose and Alyssa never supported the CBS reboot, and it’s unclear their position on this news.