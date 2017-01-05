Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Reacts to Reboot News

With news of the Charmed reboot, some are wondering if any of the original stars will be featured in the new CW show.

Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter shortly after the news broke and wrote, “We wish them well.”

While none of the other leading ladies (Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan) have made any official comment, it seems the “we” in the tweet could indicate all of them feel the same way.