Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 2:45 pm

Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Reacts to Reboot News

Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Reacts to Reboot News

With news of the Charmed reboot, some are wondering if any of the original stars will be featured in the new CW show.

Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter shortly after the news broke and wrote, “We wish them well.”

While none of the other leading ladies (Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan) have made any official comment, it seems the “we” in the tweet could indicate all of them feel the same way.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Holly Marie Combs

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here