Cher Will Star in Lifetime Movie About Flint Water Crisis

Cher has set her next acting role and she will be seen in the upcoming Lifetime movie about the Flint water crisis.

The legendary performer will executive produce the movie with Katie Couric, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, according to Deadline.

The movie will examine “the events that led to the ‘toxic crime’ committed against the residents of the town of Flint, Michigan. It is looking to shed light not only on the politics and poor management that led to the poisoning of the water, but also the human element of the residents who not only suffered, but whose voices were ignored.”

Cher is set to play a Flint resident affected by the water crisis. She has been active with this cause over the past year on social media and she reportedly reached out to the producers about being involved in the film.