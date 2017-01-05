Thu, 05 January 2017 at 11:45 am
Chris Brown Slams Soulja Boy for Bringing Daughter Royalty in Feud in Profanity Laced Video
The Chris Brown and Soulja Boy feud just reached a new level, because Soulja just brought Chris‘ daughter Royalty in the mix.
Some backstory: Chris and Soulja have been feuding over a photo of Karrueche Tran. In addition, Chris and Soulja have been tapped to compete in a charity boxing match due to their differences.
Soulja re-grammed a photo of Royalty from Chris‘ baby mother Nia Guzman, with famous boxer Floyd Mayweather tagged.
Soulja seemingly apologized yesterday.
Click inside to watch Chris’ NSFW video…
