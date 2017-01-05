Top Stories
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 11:45 am

Chris Brown Slams Soulja Boy for Bringing Daughter Royalty in Feud in Profanity Laced Video

The Chris Brown and Soulja Boy feud just reached a new level, because Soulja just brought Chris‘ daughter Royalty in the mix.

Some backstory: Chris and Soulja have been feuding over a photo of Karrueche Tran. In addition, Chris and Soulja have been tapped to compete in a charity boxing match due to their differences.

Soulja re-grammed a photo of Royalty from Chris‘ baby mother Nia Guzman, with famous boxer Floyd Mayweather tagged.

Soulja seemingly apologized yesterday.

Click inside to watch Chris’ NSFW video…
Posted to: Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, Video

