Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 9:36 pm

Coachella Owner Phillip Anschutz Denies Supporting Anti-Gay Groups, Calls Reports 'Fake News'

Coachella Owner Phillip Anschutz Denies Supporting Anti-Gay Groups, Calls Reports 'Fake News'

Phillip Anschutz, the owner of the Coachella Music Festival‘s parent company AEG, is denying reports that he supports anti-gay groups after reports surfaced saying he has donated to LGBTQ hate groups.

Many music websites have reported that the 77-year-old businessman is a climate change denier, a supporter of the anti-gay movement, and an associate of the Koch Brothers.

Now, Anschutz is calling this all “fake news.”

“Recent claims published in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news — it is all garbage. I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation. We are fortunate to employ a wealth of diverse individuals throughout our family of companies, all of whom are important to us — the only criteria on which they are judged is the quality of their job performance; we do not tolerate discrimination in any form,” Phillip said in a statement to Billboard.

Click inside to read the rest of the statement…

“Both The Anschutz Foundation and I contribute to numerous organizations that pursue a wide range of causes,” he continued. “Neither I nor the Foundation fund any organization with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has come to my attention or the attention of The Anschutz Foundation that certain organizations either the Foundation or I have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups.”

People have called for a boycott of Coachella, which is set to take place in April. The lineup was just announced and the headliners are Beyonce, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Phillip Anschutz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here