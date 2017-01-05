Top Stories
Thu, 05 January 2017 at 8:15 pm

Drew Barrymore's Netflix Series 'Santa Clarita Diet' is a Zombie Show!

Drew Barrymore's Netflix Series 'Santa Clarita Diet' is a Zombie Show!

Until now, not much was known about Drew Barrymore‘s upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet except that it’s set to debut on February 3.

“Sheila (Barrymore) goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction … but in a good way,” the synopsis originally said.

The plot of the series was just revealed and we know that it has a zombie and cannibalism twist!

Click inside for spoilers on the upcoming series…

“The ‘dramatic change’ Sheila undergoes in the series opener is, in fact, death. And while they tend to their open houses and teenage daughter, the couple must sate Sheila’s unbridled id and undead hunger, first with raw meat and, eventually, the human kind,” USA Today revealed in a new interview with Drew.

“If you ate nothing but protein every day, you’d really thin out!” Drew joked.

Drew says the character could have a dual transformation throughout the season.

“What if she finds herself, and we do this sort of Cro-Magnon type of evolution with her over the course of the 10 episodes. No gimmicks, no prosthetics, just an awakening,” she said. “I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her, so it became a really fun obstacle that I wasn’t even planning for but seemed so conducive and fun and healthy for my own life.”
