Emma Roberts Shares Her Post-Christmas Reading List
Emma Roberts checks both ways before crossing the street on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in
The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress looked fierce in a cheetah print coat, leather pants, and sunglasses as she spent the day shopping.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts
Emma recently took to Instagram to share her post-Christmas plans – which includes tons of reading!
“Post Christmas dinner looks delicious! #currentlyreading @harborbookssgh,” Emma captioned the below pic.
FYI: Emma is wearing Nicholas Kirkwood flats.
15+ pictures inside of Emma Roberts out and about shopping…