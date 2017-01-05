Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 9:00 am

Emma Roberts Shares Her Post-Christmas Reading List

Emma Roberts Shares Her Post-Christmas Reading List

Emma Roberts checks both ways before crossing the street on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in

The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress looked fierce in a cheetah print coat, leather pants, and sunglasses as she spent the day shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Emma recently took to Instagram to share her post-Christmas plans – which includes tons of reading!

“Post Christmas dinner looks delicious! #currentlyreading @harborbookssgh,” Emma captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

FYI: Emma is wearing Nicholas Kirkwood flats.

15+ pictures inside of Emma Roberts out and about shopping…
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 01
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 02
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 03
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 04
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 05
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 06
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 07
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 08
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 09
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 10
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 11
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 12
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 13
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 14
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 15
emma roberts enjoys afternoon shopping 16

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Emma Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here