Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 5:14 pm

Fifth Harmony Shares New Group Photo Sans Camila Cabello

The ladies of Fifth HarmonyLauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane – are ready to move forward without departed group member Camila Cabello and they just shared a new photo of the foursome.

“Twenty Seventeen,” the group captioned the pic on their social media pages.

Just a few days ago, the group’s final televised performance featuring Camila aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 and they performed several of their hits together.

ARE YOU READY for Fifth Harmony to take over 2017 as a foursome?

Twenty Seventeen

A photo posted by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Music, Normani Kordei

