Frank Ocean's Mom Wants Kim Burrell Cut from His Album

Frank Ocean has Kim Burrell as a featured artist on his album Blonde and now his mom wants her to be cut from the record after her anti-gay comments were exposed.

The 29-year-old openly gay singer’s mom Katonya Breaux spoke out on Twitter after the comments spread online.

“Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??” she tweeted. “I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!”

Kim is featured on the song “Godspeed” on Frank‘s album. She is also heard on the Hidden Figures soundtrack.