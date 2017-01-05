Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:50 pm

Frank Ocean's Mom Wants Kim Burrell Cut from His Album

Frank Ocean's Mom Wants Kim Burrell Cut from His Album

Frank Ocean has Kim Burrell as a featured artist on his album Blonde and now his mom wants her to be cut from the record after her anti-gay comments were exposed.

The 29-year-old openly gay singer’s mom Katonya Breaux spoke out on Twitter after the comments spread online.

“Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??” she tweeted. “I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!”

Kim is featured on the song “Godspeed” on Frank‘s album. She is also heard on the Hidden Figures soundtrack.
