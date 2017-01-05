Gina Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed And Humbled' By Third Golden Globe Nomination!

This weekend’s 2017 Golden Globes are quickly approaching and Gina Rodriguez is hoping to add another Golden Globe to her mantelpiece!

The 32-year-old actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for the third consecutive year for her role as Jane Villanueva on The CW hit series Jane the Virgin.

“Thank you to the HFPA for always recognizing new and unbelievable talent regardless of color or culture,” Gina said in a statement released on December 12. “The HFPA changed my life three years ago and they continue to do so for so many talented artists and projects out there. How wonderful it is to see an awards show so full of diversity, and not just for diversity sake, but because of the phenomenal performances. I feel beyond blessed and humbled to have been one of their discoveries. It’s 10pm in Thailand and I think we are going out for a celebratory beer and tacos. Yup. I said tacos in Thailand, wish me luck!”

Last night (January 4), Gina joined Bryce Dallas Howard, Olivia Culpo, Jillian Murray, Carly Steel and Katherine McNamara at the 2017 Moet & Chandon: Moet Moment Film Festival & Kick Off Of Golden Globes Week at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, Calif.

FYI: Gina is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

