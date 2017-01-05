'Girl Meets World' Cancelled at Disney Channel After 3 Seasons

Girl Meets World will end with the current third season.

The show’s writers announced the news that Disney Channel decided to cancel the beloved show.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over,” they tweeted. “I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – We gave you our best.”

