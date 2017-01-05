Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:50 am

'Girl Meets World' Cancelled at Disney Channel After 3 Seasons

'Girl Meets World' Cancelled at Disney Channel After 3 Seasons

Girl Meets World will end with the current third season.

The show’s writers announced the news that Disney Channel decided to cancel the beloved show.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over,” they tweeted. “I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – We gave you our best.”

To read what the stars of the show had to say about the cancellation, head to

JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney Channel
Posted to: Girl Meets World, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here