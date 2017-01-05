Golden Globes 2017 - More Celeb Added to Presenters Lineup!
Tons of celebrities will be in attendance at the 2017 Golden Globes!
A whole new wave of A-list celebs were just added to the lineup moments ago, and it’s shaping up to be an amazing show.
Names such as Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Chastain, and more will be taking the stage live on Sunday evening.
Jimmy Fallon is set to host this show, which is airing on Sunday (January 8) on NBC. Stay tuned, as we here at Just Jared will be live-blogging the entire show!
Click inside to see the entire list of presenters so far…
Ben Affleck
Casey Affleck
Kristen Bell
Annette Bening
Pierce Brosnan
Naomi Campbell
Jessica Chastain
Leonardo DiCaprio
Gal Gadot
Hugh Grant
Jon Hamm
Chris Hemsworth
Felicity Jones
John Legend
Sting
Emma Stone
Carrie Underwood
Vince Vaughn
Carl Weathers
Kristen Wiig
Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Priyanka Chopra
Matt Damon
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Goldie Hawn
Anna Kendrick
Nicole Kidman
Brie Larson
Diego Luna
Sienna Miller
Mandy Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Timothy Olyphant
Chris Pine
Eddie Redmayne
Zoe Saldana
Amy Schumer
Sylvester Stallone
Justin Theroux
Milo Ventimiglia
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon