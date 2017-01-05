Golden Globes 2017 - More Celeb Added to Presenters Lineup!

Tons of celebrities will be in attendance at the 2017 Golden Globes!

A whole new wave of A-list celebs were just added to the lineup moments ago, and it’s shaping up to be an amazing show.

Names such as Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Chastain, and more will be taking the stage live on Sunday evening.

Jimmy Fallon is set to host this show, which is airing on Sunday (January 8) on NBC. Stay tuned, as we here at Just Jared will be live-blogging the entire show!

Click inside to see the entire list of presenters so far…

Ben Affleck

Casey Affleck

Kristen Bell

Annette Bening

Pierce Brosnan

Naomi Campbell

Jessica Chastain

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gal Gadot

Hugh Grant

Jon Hamm

Chris Hemsworth

Felicity Jones

John Legend

Sting

Emma Stone

Carrie Underwood

Vince Vaughn

Carl Weathers

Kristen Wiig

Drew Barrymore

Steve Carell

Priyanka Chopra

Matt Damon

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Goldie Hawn

Anna Kendrick

Nicole Kidman

Brie Larson

Diego Luna

Sienna Miller

Mandy Moore

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Timothy Olyphant

Chris Pine

Eddie Redmayne

Zoe Saldana

Amy Schumer

Sylvester Stallone

Justin Theroux

Milo Ventimiglia

Sofia Vergara

Reese Witherspoon