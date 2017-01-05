Golden Globes 2017 Won't Have In Memoriam, But Will Acknowledge 2016 Celebrity Deaths

Will the Golden Globes be having an In Memoriam to honor the celebrities who have passed in the last year?

Golden Globes producer Barry Adelman spoke about the subject, which is important to many because of the impact so many celebrity deaths have had this year.

“We have not done an ‘In Memoriam’ on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild,” Barry told People.

“But we do realize there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and I think we’ll be acknowledging that,” he added.

The Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday (January 8).