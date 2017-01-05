Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere‘s daughter is growing up fast and she is already a great skier!

The 27-year-old Nashville actress appeared on the Thursday (January 5) episode of Live! with Kelly and shared a video of Kaya, who just turned 2, going down a slope with dad Wladimir Klitschko.

Hayden opened up about how her daughter speaks Russian and has an accent when she speaks English.

Also pictured inside: Hayden wearing a red dress for an appearance at the Build Series with co-star Charles Esten and a black and white dress for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



