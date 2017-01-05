Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 7:27 pm

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere‘s daughter is growing up fast and she is already a great skier!

The 27-year-old Nashville actress appeared on the Thursday (January 5) episode of Live! with Kelly and shared a video of Kaya, who just turned 2, going down a slope with dad Wladimir Klitschko.

Hayden opened up about how her daughter speaks Russian and has an accent when she speaks English.

Also pictured inside: Hayden wearing a red dress for an appearance at the Build Series with co-star Charles Esten and a black and white dress for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.


Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Goes Skiing
Just Jared on Facebook
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 01
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 02
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 03
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 04
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 05
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 06
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 07
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 08
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 09
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 10
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 11
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 12
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 13
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 14
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 15
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 16
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 17
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 18
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 19
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 20
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 21
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 22
hayden paneteire shares video of her daughter kaya skiing 23

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Hayden Panetteire, Kaya Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here