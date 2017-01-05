'Hidden Figures' Stars Discuss Overall Impact of Film

The stars of Hidden Figures – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe – take the cover of Essence magazine’s February 2017 issue, on newsstands January 13.

Here’s what the three stars of the film had to share with the mag:

Taraji, on the importance of the movie: “When I was growing up, people told me out of their mouths math and science are for boys. I was told that over and over. Like, no one showed me how to fall in love with numbers. If I had a teacher like Mrs. Johnson, who knows, I might be on the moon…”

Janelle, on the sisterhood in the film: “They knew that they were stronger together…I think they would not have achieved the level of success they did had they not had one another…”

Octavia, on the impact of her character: “This woman is the mother of all girls who code – Black, White, Latin, Asian, Indian. It all began with Dorothy Vaughn.”

For more from the women, visit Essence.com.