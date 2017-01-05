Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 1:45 pm

'Hidden Figures' Stars Discuss Overall Impact of Film

'Hidden Figures' Stars Discuss Overall Impact of Film

The stars of Hidden FiguresTaraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe – take the cover of Essence magazine’s February 2017 issue, on newsstands January 13.

Here’s what the three stars of the film had to share with the mag:

Taraji, on the importance of the movie: “When I was growing up, people told me out of their mouths math and science are for boys. I was told that over and over. Like, no one showed me how to fall in love with numbers. If I had a teacher like Mrs. Johnson, who knows, I might be on the moon…”

Janelle, on the sisterhood in the film: “They knew that they were stronger together…I think they would not have achieved the level of success they did had they not had one another…”

Octavia, on the impact of her character: “This woman is the mother of all girls who code – Black, White, Latin, Asian, Indian. It all began with Dorothy Vaughn.”

For more from the women, visit Essence.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
hidden figures essence magazine 01
hidden figures essence magazine 02
hidden figures essence magazine 03
hidden figures essence magazine 04

Credit: Warwick Saint/Essence
Posted to: Janelle Monae, Magazine, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here