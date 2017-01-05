Hilary Duff on Dating: 'I've Never Been a Good Dater'

Hilary Duff shows off her fab figure on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s February 2017 issue, on newsstands January 10.

Here’s what the 29-year-old entertainer and actress had to share:

On her relationship with ex-husband Mike Comrie: “Mike’s amazing… We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

On dating: “I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to… I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

On turning 30: “I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

