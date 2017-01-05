Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:04 am

Hilary Duff on Dating: 'I've Never Been a Good Dater'

Hilary Duff shows off her fab figure on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s February 2017 issue, on newsstands January 10.

Here’s what the 29-year-old entertainer and actress had to share:

On her relationship with ex-husband Mike Comrie: “Mike’s amazing… We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

On dating: “I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to… I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

On turning 30: “I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

For more from Hilary, visit Cosmopolitan.com.
Credit: Eric Ray Davidson/Cosmopolitan
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Magazine

