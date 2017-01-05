Irina Shayk Masters Covering Up Her Baby Bump

Irina Shayk is taking precautionary measures when it comes to covering up her baby bump!

The 30-year-old model was spotted arriving at boyfriend Bradley Cooper‘s house with a gift (today’s his birthday!) in front her stomach on Thursday (January 5) in Brentwood, Calif.

Earlier that afternoon, Irina made her way into a hair salon with her large handbag covering up her baby bump as she tried to hide from the paparazzi.

Since news broke that Irina and Bradley were expecting, Irina has been spotted in baggier clothes while carrying large bags to avoid showing off her growing bump.

