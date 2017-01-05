Top Stories
Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 11:41 am

Janelle Monae Is Sending 'Hidden' Messages Through Her Hair!

Janelle Monae Is Sending 'Hidden' Messages Through Her Hair!

Janelle Monae has been rocking various hair styles while promoting her critically-acclaimed film Hidden Figures, and apparently they all mean something – but what?

“From the Eyes, to the Gold Wire, and then to the White Safety Pins… Can you guess what messages 👁 am sending and speaking through my hair?,” the 31-year-old entertainer captioned with her Instagram post, featuring all the different styles. Looks like we will have to wait and see!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janelle Monae

Last night (January 4), Janelle met up with executive producer and soundtrack helmer Pharrell Williams at a special screening and Q&A for Hidden Figures at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, Calif.


15+ pictures inside of Janelle Monae and Pharrell Williams promoting Hidden Figures
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
