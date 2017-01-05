Top Stories
Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 4:00 am

Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, & Romee Strijd Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun!

Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, & Romee Strijd Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun!

Girls just want to have fun!

Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, and Lais Ribeiro were spotted showing off their killer bikini bodies as they hung out by the beach on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Trancoso, Brazil.

The Victoria’s Secret models enjoyed their time off by chicken fighting in the ocean with guy friends.

The night before, Jasmine and Romee took to the sky to do some paragliding.

Also pictured inside: Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio taking a dip in the ocean on Tuesday (January 3) in Florianopolis, Brazil.
