Julianne Hough Makes Her Way Through LAX with Her Pups!

Julianne Hough is traveling with some very precious cargo!

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge was spotted making her way through LAX airport after a flight with her adorable little dogs – Lexi and Harley – on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles

Julianne also took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and her dogs in their rolling backs.

“It’s been such a special trip being home in Utah with family! Time to go and make 2017 the best year yet!” Julianne captioned the below pic.

