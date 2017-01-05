Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 6:00 am

Julianne Hough Makes Her Way Through LAX with Her Pups!

Julianne Hough Makes Her Way Through LAX with Her Pups!

Julianne Hough is traveling with some very precious cargo!

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge was spotted making her way through LAX airport after a flight with her adorable little dogs – Lexi and Harley – on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Julianne also took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and her dogs in their rolling backs.

“It’s been such a special trip being home in Utah with family! Time to go and make 2017 the best year yet!” Julianne captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

10+ pictures inside of Julianne Hough making her way through LAX…
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Julianne Hough

