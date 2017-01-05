Julianne Hough Makes Her Way Through LAX with Her Pups!
Julianne Hough is traveling with some very precious cargo!
The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge was spotted making her way through LAX airport after a flight with her adorable little dogs – Lexi and Harley – on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles
Julianne also took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and her dogs in their rolling backs.
“It’s been such a special trip being home in Utah with family! Time to go and make 2017 the best year yet!” Julianne captioned the below pic.
