Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 5:00 am

Kate Bosworth Introduces Her New Handbag Collaboration with Tory Burch

Kate Bosworth Introduces Her New Handbag Collaboration with Tory Burch

Kate Bosworth stuns as she releases her new collaboration with Tory Burch.

The 34-year-old actress partnered with the fashion brand to introduce the new Kate Bosworth X Gemini Bag.

Kate on what inspired the design of the bag: I love the aesthetic. It has a cool Seventies California vibe that I love so much but is also a classic. But perhaps what I love most is what the Gemini Link bag represents, which is the multiple roles we take on as powerful women. I am an actress, a producer, a stepmother, a friend, a wife… We are all many things and I adore that this bag embodies this sentiment.

Outfits to style the bag with: During the day, wear it with a great pair of flared blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt. I feel that the bag should speak for itself. And at night, black leather pants with an oversized boyfriend sweater — make it cool and edgy but casual and easy.

What she keeps inside her Gemini Link bag: iPhone, Glossier balm, Glossier stretch concealer, Chanel lipstick, Tory Burch sunglasses, wallet, small gray Moleskine for notes, Montblanc pen, gum (Big Red) and a small snack if I am running around, like almonds or an apple.
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 01
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 02
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 03
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 04
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 05
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 06
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 07
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 08
kate bosworth is the new face of tory burch 09

Photos: Margaret Zhang/Tory Burch
Posted to: Fashion, Kate Bosworth

