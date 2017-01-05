Kate Bosworth Introduces Her New Handbag Collaboration with Tory Burch

Kate Bosworth stuns as she releases her new collaboration with Tory Burch.

The 34-year-old actress partnered with the fashion brand to introduce the new Kate Bosworth X Gemini Bag.

Kate on what inspired the design of the bag: I love the aesthetic. It has a cool Seventies California vibe that I love so much but is also a classic. But perhaps what I love most is what the Gemini Link bag represents, which is the multiple roles we take on as powerful women. I am an actress, a producer, a stepmother, a friend, a wife… We are all many things and I adore that this bag embodies this sentiment.

Outfits to style the bag with: During the day, wear it with a great pair of flared blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt. I feel that the bag should speak for itself. And at night, black leather pants with an oversized boyfriend sweater — make it cool and edgy but casual and easy.



What she keeps inside her Gemini Link bag: iPhone, Glossier balm, Glossier stretch concealer, Chanel lipstick, Tory Burch sunglasses, wallet, small gray Moleskine for notes, Montblanc pen, gum (Big Red) and a small snack if I am running around, like almonds or an apple.