Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Are Now Involved in Kesha's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dr Luke

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are now involved in Kesha and Dr. Luke‘s lawsuit.

You may remember, Kesha dropped her sexual assault lawsuit in the state of California last year, but is still moving forward with the lawsuit in New York State.

In new court documents, a judge apparently received a text message, which is now sealed, between Gaga and Kesha. Katy is also involved, though it’s unclear how.

“Gottwald may share with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry the April 2016 text that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga, which Kesha turned over in discovery,” the documents state (via E! News). We don’t know what the text message states or how it related to the sexual assault case at this time.

In addition to the sexual assault case against the music producer, Kesha has been denied her request to be released from her contract with Dr Luke by a New York judge last year.