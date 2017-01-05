Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 9:20 am

Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Are Now Involved in Kesha's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dr Luke

Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Are Now Involved in Kesha's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dr Luke

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are now involved in Kesha and Dr. Luke‘s lawsuit.

You may remember, Kesha dropped her sexual assault lawsuit in the state of California last year, but is still moving forward with the lawsuit in New York State.

In new court documents, a judge apparently received a text message, which is now sealed, between Gaga and Kesha. Katy is also involved, though it’s unclear how.

Gottwald may share with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry the April 2016 text that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga, which Kesha turned over in discovery,” the documents state (via E! News). We don’t know what the text message states or how it related to the sexual assault case at this time.

In addition to the sexual assault case against the music producer, Kesha has been denied her request to be released from her contract with Dr Luke by a New York judge last year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dr. Luke, Katy Perry, Kesha, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here