Kendall Jenner & Joan Smalls Show Sexy New Ink for 'V'

Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls show lots of skin while getting temporary tattoos on the cover of V magazine.

Also featured on separate covers are models Amber Valletta, Lara Stone, Ellen Rosa, and Carolyn Murphy. The tattoos were inked by renowned artist Jenai Chin for each of the covers.

During the shoot, Kendall was asked about Rihanna.

“She managers to pull everything off. She can do no fashion wrong!,” Kendall said.

For more from the models, visit Vmagazine.com.

See all of the covers…