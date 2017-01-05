Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:43 am

Kendall Jenner & Joan Smalls Show Sexy New Ink for 'V'

Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls show lots of skin while getting temporary tattoos on the cover of V magazine.

Also featured on separate covers are models Amber Valletta, Lara Stone, Ellen Rosa, and Carolyn Murphy. The tattoos were inked by renowned artist Jenai Chin for each of the covers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

During the shoot, Kendall was asked about Rihanna.

“She managers to pull everything off. She can do no fashion wrong!,” Kendall said.

For more from the models, visit Vmagazine.com.

See all of the covers…
kendall jenner v magazine 01
kendall jenner v magazine 02
kendall jenner v magazine 03
kendall jenner v magazine 04
kendall jenner v magazine 05
kendall jenner v magazine 06
kendall jenner v magazine 07

Credit: Mario Testino/V magazine
