Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 8:33 am

Kim Kardashian Shares First Selfie in Months!

I think we can officially say that Kim Kardashian, one of the queens of social media, is officially back because she’s posted her first selfie!

The 36-year-old reality star posted the selfie on Snapchat with her mom Kris Jenner and captioned the pic “first selfie of 2017 w my mama.”

Kim made her official return earlier in the week with a photo of her family on Twitter and Instagram. Kim was on a hiatus after her terrifying Paris robbery back in October.

Welcome back, Kim! See the selfie below…
