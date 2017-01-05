Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 6:06 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian has finally returned to the public eye and she’s been sharing so many great photos of her family!

The 36-year-old reality star took to her website KimKardashianWest.com to share pics of husband Kanye West and kids North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.

Kim has also posted some more pics on her social media pages. You can see some in the gallery here and go to her website for more!

In her big return to social media this week, Kim also has shared her first selfie in months.
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 01
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 02
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 03
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 04
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 05
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 06
kim kardashian shares lots of new family photos 07

Photos: Kim Kardashian West
