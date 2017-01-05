Kourtney Kardashian Dances With On-Again Beau Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to be in a great place in their newfound relationship.
The 37-year-old reality star shared a cute Instagram GIF of them dancing on the wing of their plane during a recent family trip to Aspen, Co.
“Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou,” she captioned it. Check it out below!
Pictured: Kourtney braves the rain to grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday night (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.
