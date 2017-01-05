Top Stories
NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:50 pm

Lamar Odom Checks Out of Rehab

Lamar Odom Checks Out of Rehab

Lamar Odom is leaving rehab after successfully completing 35-days in a program.

The 37-year-old former NBA star checked into a San Diego facility last month as a preventative measure as the anniversary of his son’s 2006 death approached, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

While in rehab, Lamar shared a photo on his Instagram of him with his kids.

Lamar will be heading back to his home in Los Angeles, and sources are saying that he is doing much better. We’re wishing Lamar the best.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lamar Odom

