Leonardo DiCaprio To Present At Golden Globes 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio has just been added to the list of presenters for this weekend’s 2017 Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the news on social media.

“We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8!” they tweeted.

Leo and Kristen join previously announced presenters Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, and Reese Witherspoon.

The 2017 Golden Globes will air this Sunday, January 8 @ 7PM on NBC.