Mariah Carey's Ex-Husband Sends Her Support, Suggests She Replace Her Team

Mariah Carey has been receiving support from all over after her performance gone wrong on New Year’s Eve and now her ex-husband, music exec Tommy Mottola, is speaking out.

The 67-year-old former head of Sony Music Entertainment was married to Mariah from 1993 to 1998. He is telling people to back off his ex-wife as this could have happened to anyone, but he doesn’t have the same kind words for her team.

“MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades. She has had more number one hits than any pop artist in history!!! She is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent not only as a singer but as a great songwriter. What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone!” Tommy said in a letter sent to Page Six. “Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”

“My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!” Tommy said. “That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!! She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next. That is what she does best.. most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!! Where absolutely meticulous and methodical attention was paid to every single detail and nuance that went on into her career!”

Stella Bulochnikov, the current manager for Mariah, responded to the statement by saying, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”