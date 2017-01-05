Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 11:07 pm

Matt Bomer Reunites with 'White Collar' Cast for Tiffani Thiessen's Cooking Show!

Matt Bomer is getting back together with his former White Collar co-stars Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen for a fun reason!

The guys are guest starring on Tiffani‘s Cooking Channel series Dinner at Tiffani’s this weekend!

The episode is titled “A Rustic Luncheon” and she creates a rustic and flavorful menu for her friends. Catch it on Sunday night (January 8) at 8pm ET.

“Her Honey Garlic Salmon smoked on the grill pairs perfectly with her Grilled Vegetable Couscous Salad. Then, Tiffani shakes things up with a Blackberry Mint Mule and her Cardamom Nectarine Galette ends the meal on a sweet high note,” the episode synopsis reads.
Photos: Getty
  • parisjok dean

    he is so very handsome. such a shame he is mentally ill

  • namers

    Aww, White Collar.

