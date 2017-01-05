Top Stories
Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 11:10 am

Megyn Kelly's Fox News Replacement Revealed

Megyn Kelly's Fox News Replacement Revealed

Megyn Kelly announced she would be leaving Fox News for NBC News this week, and now her replacement at Fox has been revealed.

Taking over Megyn‘s coveted 9pm Fox News show will be Tucker Carlson, who currently hosts in the 7pm hour, the New York Times reports.

Martha MacCallum, who co-hosts the Fox News morning show, will take over Tucker’s 7pm hour.

Tucker‘s 7pm show on the network has beaten his competitors in their respective Nielsen ratings.

Watch Megyn‘s emotional goodbye to Fox News if you missed it.
